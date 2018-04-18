VIDEO: Help celebrate outstanding community work

A senior police officer has asked for the public’s help in recognising outstanding community police work.

Superintendent Tracy Harrison, who is in charge of operational policing in the south of the county, is asking for public nominations to recognise work done by community officers, volunteers and police staff across Derbyshire.

The nominations, for awards to be held later this year, are in three categories:

Community Police officer of the Year:

Has an officer helped you resolve a difficult situation?

Has an officer made a difference to the quality of life in your area?

Has an officer exceeded your expectations?

Has an officer gone the extra mile, perhaps in their own time?

The award is open to any police officer serving within Derbyshire Constabulary. It is not restricted to officers who have a specific community liaison role. The diversity of the work carried out by the police force means that service to the community can encompass a wide range of activities.

Police Community Support Officer of the Year (sponsored by Unison - Derbyshire Police Branch):

The award for Police Community Support Officer of the Year recognises outstanding contribution within the community in addressing local concerns, fear of crime and on improving reassurance.

Neighbourhood Team of the Year:

This award for the best Safer Neighbourhood team is aimed at highlighting the fantastic work done by officers working with their partner organisations in the community.

Nominations are open until midnight on Monday, April 30.

The easiest way of making your nomination is to fill in the form here.

You can also write to Chief Constable, Derbyshire Constabulary Headquarters, Butterley Hall, Ripley, Derbyshire, DE5 3RS.