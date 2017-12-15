VIDEO: Ilkeston rape victim bravely shares her ordeal

A woman who was grabbed from behind and strangled so hard she passed and then raped has bravely come forward to recount the events of the night in a bid to find her attacker.

Derbyshire Police officers investigating an attempted murder have released a video of the victim, voiced by an actress, in a bid to prompt anyone who may have seen anything, leaflets with artist impressions of the man will be delivered to 4,000 homes in the area.

In the early hours of Sunday, November 26 a woman was walking along Queens Avenue, Ilkeston, when she was approached by a man. He grabbed hold of her, strangled her and then raped her.

DCI Gareth Meadows who is leading the investigation said: “We are hoping that the release of the video and the leaflets which are being distributed to homes locally will prompt anyone with information to come forward.

“We would like to speak to anyone that has information, no matter how insignificant it may seem. This was a brutal attack on a woman which has left her unable to enjoy this festive period with her family.”

A casualty Enquiry Bureau number has been established that people can call on 0800 096 1233. This line will be staffed from Thursday, December 14 - Sunday, December 17 between 7am and 10pm.

Outside these times you can call 101 quoting reference number 17000514655 or click here and submit the form mipp.police.uk/