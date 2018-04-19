VIDEO: Officer thanks public for help with attempted murder investigation

A senior officer from Derbyshire Police has thanked the public for their help in connection with the Ilkeston attempted murder investigation.

Yesterday (Wednesday, April 18), Anthony Dealey was charged with alleged attempted murder, rape, sexual assault and robbery following the attack on a woman in November last year.

The investigation has involved many appeals to the public for their help to provide information that has helped our officers with their enquiries.

Superintendent Tracy Harrison wanted to thank the public.

She said: “I would personally like to thank the public for their help and support during this investigation. They have worked with our officers in the community and provided information that has led to a man being charged for this horrendous offence.

“I would also like to praise the victim, it has been a long four and a half months but she has worked with our officers and shown her bravery.”

Anthony Dealey will appear at Southern Derby Magistrates Court this morning (Thursday, April 19).

