VIDEO & PICTURES: Thousands to flock to the RHS Chatsworth Flower Show

Thousands of people are expected to flock to Derbyshire for the Royal Horticultural Society’s (RHS) Chatsworth Flower Show.

The five-day event - which got underway at the 1,000-acre Chatsworth Estate today - features breathtaking floral displays, including a river of 12,000 Cosmos, the Brewin Dolphin Installation and the RHS and BBC Gardeners’ Question Time Bloomin’ Healthy Garden.

RHS Chatsworth Flower Show.

CLICK HERE: RHS Chatsworth Flower Show pictures

In addition, the spectacle offers a range of exhibitors selling garden products, home textiles, gifts, furniture, clothing, art and more.

There is also a selection of talks and demonstrations by leading experts over the course of the show.

Liz Patterson, RHS Chatsworth Flower Show manager, said: “We can’t wait to welcome visitors to our second show.

“We have packed in lots of exciting new features alongside the aspects that proved so popular last year.

“We’ve got something for everyone to enjoy – gardeners of all levels of enthusiasm, food fans and families too.”

• You can buy tickets for the RHS Chatsworth Flower Show on the gate or from here.

RELATED STORY: What you can expect to see and all you need to know about RHS Chatsworth Flower Show

RELATED STORY: 10 things to see and do at RHS Chatsworth Flower Show