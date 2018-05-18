VIDEO: Robber threatens Ilkeston shop staff with hammer

Police need the public's help to trace a hammer-wielding man who robbed a shop in Ilkeston.

The crime happened at the One Stop store in Charlotte Street at around 10.30pm on Saturday, April 21.

As can be seen from the above CCTV footage, the man threatened staff with a hammer, demanded cash and then ran off.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and released under investigation in connection with the robbery.

If you recognise the man in the footage or have any information about the crime, call police on 101 number, quoting reference number 18000180667.