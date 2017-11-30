VIDEO: This is why the M1 was closed for several hours this morning

This video shows the aftermath of a five-vehicle pile-up on the M1 this morning.

The incident occurred on the northbound stretch between junctions 29A for Markham Vale and 30 for Barlborough shortly before 6am.

This video, captured by Scott Harrison, shows emergency services at the scene dealing with the incident.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: "A broken down box van was struck by a lorry.

"Shortly afterwards, three lorries behind collided while trying to avoid the first collision."

No-one was seriously injured in the collision.

Police are investigating the collision and asking witnesses or anyone with information to call 101, quoting incident 88 of November 30.