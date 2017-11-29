Visitors slam 'poor management' at Chatsworth Christmas market after cars are left stuck in mud

Fuming visitors to Chatsworth's Christmas market have taken to social media complaining about the lack of management after cars were left trapped in the mud.

Drivers leaving the stately property, the home of the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire, complained that they had to wait for hours to leave the congested site.

The complaints follow the problems that arose at the RHS flower show at the venue in June.

Chatsworth House said on Twitter on Sunday: "Due to the number of people still arriving, it looks like there are some delays on the exit route."

One furious visitor replied: "SOME delays is a joke of an understatement. - Absolutely TERRIBLE lack of management!'

Chatsworth House stated on Twitter today that is still operating a one in, one out traffic system as the Christmas market goes ahead this week.

The Christmas market at Chatsworth is running until December 5.

It said: "Thank you for your patience as we work hard to park all cars safely."

But Jordanne Kelly, who shared this video footage with us, praised the staff at Chatsworth for the way they handled the situation

The stately house is urging people to wear wellies on the site and to allow extra time for their journey.

One visitor has asked on Twitter if they can go in the house in their wellies, to which Chatsworth have said: "Yes absolutely! Don't worry, muddy boots always welcome."

Some cars had to be pulled out of the mud. Photo sent in by Jordanne Kelly.

The latest information and advice about parking can be found here: https://www.chatsworth.org/events/christmas-market/.