Volunteers restore historic hall’s gardens

A group of volunteers who help to maintain the historic gardens at Derby College’s Broomfield Hall campus in Morley are busy creating an exhibit for the RHS Chatsworth Flower Show.

The volunteers have been working alongside Broomfield Hall’s head gardener Samantha Harvey to restore and develop the Victorian gardens to their former glory with increasing the collection of plants, shrubs and semi mature trees.

They have entered the long border competition at RHS Chatsworth and are currently growing and caring for the plants ready for the show, which runs from June 6 to 10.

Their exhibit, entitled Rhythm of Colour, is inspired by the long border at Broomfield Hall gardens which was one of the first projects to be developed under the garden transformation and restoration.

Derby College head gardener Samantha Harvey said: “It is an incredible honour to be invited to exhibit at the RHS Chatsworth Flower Show and we are all very excited about the prospect of being part of this highly prestigious event.

“Our border is designed to celebrate the history and beauty of Broomfield Hall gardens at Derby College and champion the work of our amazing volunteers.”