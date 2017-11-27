Wanted man finally brought to justice after failing to attend court 10 months ago

A criminal who had been lying low for nearly a year after failing to attend a court sentencing has finally been brought to justice.

David Beresford, 35, of Cemetery Road, Danesmoor, had been due at Chesterfield magistrates’ court on January 26, after he had breached a suspended sentence order for a burglary and faced being sent to prison.

But the court heard on November 22 how Beresford had got “cold feet” and failed to turn up and was not brought to justice until police spotted him in the street eleven months later.

Bertie Mather, defending, said Beresford’s address had been known during the suspended sentence but there had been a mix-up with his mother’s address at Holmgate.

Mr Mather added Beresford attended court but left after his poorly partner became worried about being left alone.

Mr Mather said: “He got cold feet and the longer it went on the worse it got.”

However, Mr Mather added Beresford was not trying to hide and he was eventually seen by officers and arrested.

The court heard Beresford’s offences which had been subject to the suspended prison sentence included possessing a Stanley knife without authority and committing a burglary. Beresford admitted breaching the suspended sentence order. District Judge Andrew Davison extended Beresford’s sentence to 16 weeks of custody suspended for 24 months instead of 18 months. Beresford must also pay £60 costs.