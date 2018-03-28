Warning to Derbyshire dog owners over 'poisoned bread'

Derbyshire dog owners are being warned to be on their guard after bread covered in a mysterious substance was reportedly found in two parks.

People walking their pets around Sunnydale Park and King George V Playing Fields in Derby have found bread coated in what they believe is poison, the Derby Telegraph has reported.

And one person who had to take their dog to the vets after it became unwell, believes it could be the bread that caused it.

Chris Wood told the Derby Telegraph: "It just seems very suspicious that these rounds of bread have been turning up and all of a sudden my dogs have started getting poorly.

"I am not saying that this bread is poisoned, but it is a possibilty.

"The bread slices look like dominoes with black dots on them. It looks like some kind of substance has been put on them,

"If it is poison, who would do such a thing?

"I would urge anyone using the park to avoid the bread to be sure."

The RSPCA said they were aware of the incidents and encouraged people to contact them with their concerns.

A spokesman said: "It is very concerning to hear about the possibility of animals being harmed with baited food.

"We would be very worried if it is the case that pets are deliberately being targeted in this way.

"If anyone has seen anything suspicious, please contact us on 0300 1234 999 and the police.

"Anyone who is found deliberately harming an animal faces a £20,000 fine and/or six months in prison under the Animal Welfare Act.