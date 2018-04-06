WATCH: Derbyshire's Jack Reynolds marks 106th birthday with record-breaking zip wire stunt

Derbyshire's Jack Reynolds has bagged his third Guinness world record on his 106th birthday by becoming the oldest person to ride a zip wire.

Jack, of Hollingwood - who is one of the globe's oldest men - took a ride on the 60-metre-high, 400-metre-long zip wire live on ITV's Good Morning Britain to raise money for the Stroke Association.

Giving the camera a big thumbs-up, the charitable great-grandfather said: "It's been a really good day today. It's been perfect."

A spokesman for Guinness World Records said: "Congratulations Jack, you're officially amazing."

Earlier this year, in preparation for today, daredevil Jack rode Chesterfield's 60-metre observation wheel - weeks after going abseiling.

On his 105th birthday, the lifelong Derbyshire resident became the oldest person to ride a rollercoaster - and raised much-needed funds for the Derbyshire air ambulance.

Jack Reynolds riding a zip wire on his 106th birthday. Picture: ITV.

The previous year, Jack became the oldest person to get a tattoo and raised money for Ashgate Hospicecare.

And at the age of 102, he completed the ice bucket challenge dressed in nothing but a pair of Union Jack boxer shorts, raising thousands of pounds for the ALS Foundation.

On his JustGiving page, Jack said: "It has become somewhat of a tradition that on my birthday I use my new age to help raise money for worthy charities."

Giving the secret to a long and happy life, Jack - who worked at Staveley Works for 40 years before retiring in 1975 - once famously said: "Work hard, always smile, get plenty of fresh air and last but not least have a tot of Grouse whisky in your tea in the morning and a tot before bed."

From everyone in Derbyshire, happy birthday, Jack!