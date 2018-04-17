WATCH: Shocking dashcam footage captures driver's three near misses in just five minutes

This shocking dashcam footage filmed by a Derbyshire driver captures a reckless motorist's three near misses in just five minutes.

Filmed by Karl Newsome and uploaded to YouTube, the footage shows a Ford Focus almost crash three times, and also captures the vehicle straying into the opposite lane several times.

Karl said he followed the vehicle for several minutes from Bingham in Nottinghamshire, driving east on the A52 until the driver turned off.

He added: "I did alert the police as to the dangerous manner of his/her driving but they didn't catch up with them to my knowledge."

Speaking to the Daily Mail Karl, a HGV driver from Derbyshire, said: "I drive an eight wheel tipper truck which is 32 tonnes max.

"I've been driving HGVs for 22 years and this is one of the most shocking incidents I've witnessed.

"I was behind the car for ten minutes and saw various degrees of dangerous and careless driving."