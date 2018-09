Spider Season is officially underway, and to ‘celebrate’ we asked for your best arachnid snaps.

Is our gallery home to the most monstrous spiders on the ‘web’? Click the box on the photo to find out- if you’re brave enough.

Skin crawling now? Check our guide for keeping eight-legged at friends at bay: https://www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/news/huge-spiders-are-invading-derbyshire-homes-here-s-how-to-keep-them-out-1-9342444