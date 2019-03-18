‘We miss him so much’ Tributes to tragic Derbyshire man found in canal

The family of a man who was found in a Derbyshire canal at the weekend have paid tribute to their ‘sensitive, talented’ son.

Thomas Boyle was found by officers from Derbyshire Police after being seen by a passer-by in the water on Saturday morning (March 16).

A family member ssaid: “Thomas was a sensitive, talented young man who was liked by all who met him.

“We all love him and miss him so much.”

Thirty-seven-year-old Mr Boyle, of Russell Court, Long Eaton, was pronounced dead at the scene – and officers are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

He was last seen at 10.35pm on Friday evening walking along Derby Road, Long Eaton, heading towards the town centre.

Mr Boyle was wearing a black puffer jacket, jeans and distinctive brown Converse trainers with white soles and red laces.

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time and may have seen Mr Boyle are asked to contact detectives with any information that may assist with enquiries.

Officers are also keen to speak to anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage that shows someone matching the description of Mr Boyle given above. If you believe you have video that may help the investigation then it should be downloaded to an external device and secured for officers to view.

If you have any information, call 101, quoting reference number 19*134199 in any correspondence.