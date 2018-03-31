WEATHER: A rainy and overcast day for Derbyshire

The Met Office has forecast a rainy and overcast day for Derbyshire for today, Saturday, March 31.

Plenty of cloud cover is expected this morning, according to the Met Office, giving some pockets of mostly light rain and drizzle.

Skies are expected to remain mostly overcast this afternoon with a few further patches of light rain.

A lot of today’s damp weather will clear through tonight, according to the Met Office, and a fair amount of cloud will linger but there will be some clear intervals.

The Met Office expects temperatures to reach highs of around five degrees centigrade and lows of around four degrees.