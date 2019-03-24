WEATHER: Chilly start across East Midlands

The Met Office has forecast a mainly fine with some sunshine today (March 24).
Forecasters predict temperatures will rise after a chilly start this morning.
Today should be a mostly dry day with some sunshine. gradually becoming cloudier and breezier during the afternoon, with a little light rain perhaps reaching the north by dusk.
The maximum temperature could reach 13 °C.
Tonight will be damp, with a little rain and a continuing breeze.
Becoming drier with clear spells developing during the early hours, with slight frost in prone spots by dawn.
The minimum temperature could drop to 2 °C.