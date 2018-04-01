WEATHER: Cloudy and rainy day with snow expected

The Met Office has forecast a cloudy day with some bright spells and a few showers for today, Easter Sunday, April 1, for Derbyshire.

A lot of cloud is expected this morning with occasional bright spells but there may also be a few showers with some sleet.

By the afternoon, the Met Office predicts the odd shower with occasional brighter periods too.

And by tonight, it should stay fairly dry into the night, according to the Met Office, but later rain should spread north falling as sleet and snow especially over the hills where it may settle.

The Met Office has highlighted highs of around six degrees centigrade and lows of three degrees centigrade throughout the day.