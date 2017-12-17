WEATHER: Cold but milder conditions are on their way for Derbyshire

The Met Office has forecast a cold morning for today, Sunday, December 17, across Derbyshire and the East Midlands with possible outbreaks of rain during the day.

A mist and fog is expected, according to the Met Office, which should disperse as thickening cloud and freshening winds bring rain from the west.

But the Met Office has forecast some drier and brighter spells developing through the afternoon with the weather becoming increasingly mild.

By tonight, winds should become lighter, according to the Met Office, with some clear spells developing, allowing temperatures to readily fall.

But there is also a forecast of possible mist later in some areas along with a widespread ground frost.

Temperatures may reach as high as eight degrees centigrade, according to the Met Office, and lows of two degrees centigrade.