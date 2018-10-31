WEATHER: Dry with sunny spells across Derbyshire today

The Met Office has forecast a dry day with some long sunny spells across Derbyshire today, Wednesday, October 31.

After a chilly, frosty start this morning, it will begin to feel a little warmer by the afternoon.

Dry with sunny spells across Derbyshire today

The maximum temperature is set to be a warmer 11 °C today

Tonight, the Met Office has forecast cloud with showers or longer spells of rain later in the night.

However, tonight it will not be as cold as last night, but wrap up if you're out trick or treating, as the temperature could still drop to 5 °C.

Tomorrow, a cloudy wet night will give way to dry, sunny spells in the afternoon.