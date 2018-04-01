WEATHER: Met Office warns of heavy rainfall for today and tomorrow

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Weather warning for the East Midlands for heavy rain from this Easter Sunday evening, April 1, and into tomorrow, Monday, April 2.

Heavy rain is expected to affect parts England and Wales including the East Midlands from 6pm, today, until 4pm, tomorrow.

Bus and train services may be affected with journey times taking longer with spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer.

The Met Office fears there may also be a chance of flooding in a few homes and businesses.

Nationally, rain and hill snow is also expected to spread northwards later today.

Rain will become heavy and persistent for a time before easing from the south during Monday morning with 15-25mm of rain likely, according to the Met Office.

As much as 30-50mm of rain may be possible in parts of South Wales.

There may be some temporary snow over the higher ground early on Monday morning, but this is mainly due in Wales and it should turn back to rain.