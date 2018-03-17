WEATHER WARNING: Amber alert for East Midlands

The Met Office have put out an amber warning for snow and ice from 4pm today (Saturday, March 17) until 9am tomorrow (Sunday, March 18).

Snow showers are expected to become more frequent through the evening and night with icy patches also developing on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths. Strong easterly winds will lead to some temporary blizzard conditions and drifting of snow.

Travel delays on roads are likely, stranding some vehicles and passengers.

Some delays and cancellations to rail and air travel are likely.

There is a chance that some rural communities will be cut off.

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are expected.

Highways England is working closely with the Met Office in monitoring the weather conditions. As a result of the forecast Highways England have issued a Severe Weather Alert for snow.

Road users are advised to take extra care when travelling, to allow plenty of extra time to complete your journey and to consider whether your journey is absolutely necessary before setting out, by first checking the very latest forecast and road conditions.

Up-to-date information on road conditions on England’s motorways and major trunk roads is available at www.trafficengland.com or by calling the 24/7 customer contact centre on 0300 123 5000.

For information on weather conditions also visit www.metoffice.gov.uk.