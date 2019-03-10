Weather warning for SNOW AND ICE will continue into Monday

The Met Office have sounded another weather warning for our region, with more snow and ice forecast for Sunday night into Monday morning.

Forecasters are warning East Midlands residents to prepare for ‘wintry showers’ and expect possible travel disruptions and ‘icy patches’ which could cause injury.

Pic from the Met Office.

The ‘yellow’ warning will be in place from 9pm tonight (Sunday, March 10) until 10am Monday morning (March 11).

What to expect

Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

What is a yellow weather warning?

Be aware. Severely bad weather is possible over the next few days and could affect people in the area concerned. Yellow means that you should plan ahead thinking about possible travel delays, or the disruption of your day-to-day activities.