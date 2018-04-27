Weather warning issued for East Midlands

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for East Midlands on Sunday night.

According to forecasters, heavy rain will hit the region on Sunday night at 9pm and could last all day on Monday.

The Met Office said: !Heavy rain is likely to reach southeast England and parts of East Anglia later on Sunday then spread further north and west overnight, probably reaching much of eastern, central and southern England by Monday morning. The rain is expected to last for much of Monday. Although it is unclear how far west the heaviest rain will extend, accumulations of 25-40 mm could occur quite widely with perhaps 50-70 mm in places during this period. The heavy rain will be accompanied by strong to gale force northerly winds and it may be cold enough to produce some snow on high ground although this seems unlikely to settle."