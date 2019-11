Good morning! It's Wednesday- here's today's weather forecast.

The region is waking up to a chilly start this morning (November 13).

But any early showers will quickly die away, followed by sunny spells, say the Met Office.

Cloud is set to 'bubble up' later, with perhaps the odd shower but remaining 'largely dry' with some sunshine for most.

The maximum temperature will peak at just 7 °C.

