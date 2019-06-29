Buckle up- our region is about to get hotter than Hawaii

It’s set to be hotter than Hawaii in our region this weekend- thanks to a ‘tongue of fire’ moving over from Europe.

The 1,500 mile heatwave that saw France endure its hottest day on record, at 45.8C, is about to hit the UK.

Hawaii is expected to reach 29C today (Saturday, June 29) and forecasters believe the East Midlands will see temperatures of 30C and above.

Met Office forecaster Nicola Maxey said: “There’s remarkable heat across many parts of Europe, with highs in the 40s and records being broken.

“Saturday in the UK will be hot and sunny with very high UV, so take precautions, drink plenty of water and stay in the shade if you can.”

“It’s cooler on Sunday in Atlantic air, with 26C highs.”

Temperature map from the Met Office.

