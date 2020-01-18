Cold day ahead with plenty of sunshine for South Yorkshire and Derbyshire

A frosty start across South Yorkshire and Derbyshire should develop with dry and sunny conditions for today, Saturday, January 18.

The Met Office has forecast a dry Saturday with plenty of wintry sunshine and just a few patches of cloud.

However, a brisk westerly wind is expected.

By tonight conditions should stay dry, according to the Met Office, with largely clear skies.

It is expected to be cold with a widespread frost by tonight and the chance of a few patches of mist and shallow fog.

The Met Office has forecast temperatures from as low as zero degrees centigrade but they could reach highs of seven degrees centigrade as the day progress.

Temperatures should be around five and six degrees centigrade between 10am and 5pm dropping to three degrees centigrade around midnight and falling to two degrees centigrade during the early hours of tomorrow, Sunday, January 19, according to the Met Office.