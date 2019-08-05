Could we see some sunshine in Derbyshire's weekly weather forecast?

A wet start to Monday (August 5) across Derbyshire could pass over to make way for some sunny spells, according to forecaster the Met Office.

The forecaster predicts that early showers will clear, with Derbyshire residents likely to see some of the sunny spells that maintained over the weekend.

What's in the weather forecast today?

Temperatures are also expected to be high, with a high of 24C during the day and a low of 12C overnight.

The Met Office said: "Rather cloudy with some showery rain to start, but soon brightening up with sunny spells developing, although the odd further light shower can't be ruled out in the afternoon. Maximum temperature 24C.

"Mostly dry through the evening and night with some clear spells developing, although cloud may tend to increase again from the west by morning. Minimum temperature 12C."

The forecaster also predicts similar conditions for the rest of the week.

The forecast added: "Mostly dry to start on Tuesday, but a few showers developing in the morning. The afternoon will see a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers, perhaps heavy with hail and thunder. Maximum temperature 24C.

"Sunny spells and showers on Wednesday , these locally heavy and thundery. Sunshine and just the odd shower Thursday, then some heavy rain clearing to heavy showers on Friday.