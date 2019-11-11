Derbyshire Police issue flooding update

Derbyshire Police have issued an update to residents as the county reels from flooding chaos.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Following the flooding over the past few days we have been in close contact with the Environment Agency keeping updated on the forecasts.

Police have issued an update on flooding in the county.

"Showers are forecast for later tonight and into Monday and Tuesday with Yellow flood warnings in some areas.

"The level of water is only expected to cause flooding to low level land and roads.

READ MORE: FURTHER FLOOD FEARS AFTER RAIN WARNING SOUNDED FOR DERBYSHIRE

"Although the risk is not looking high we are advising people to ensure that they check the gov.uk website: https://flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk/warnings for further information.

"The advice remains the same to avoid roads that are closed, and not to drive through flood waters."

To keep updated on information relating to road closures please visit the Derbyshire County Council website: https://www.derbyshire.gov.uk/transport-roads/roads-traffic/road-closures/road-closures.aspx

READ MORE: LATEST LIST OF DERBYSHIRE ROAD CLOSURES

