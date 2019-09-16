Dull and cloudy Monday in store for Derbyshire - but what's the rest of the week like?

A dull, foggy and cloudy start to Monday (September 16) across Derbyshire is set to clear and bring some brighter spells, weather forecaster The Met Office has said.

The weather watchdog has said there is a chance for improvement over the dark start to the week, and with it the chance for more brighter weather in the days to come.

What's in store for the weather today?

The Met Office said: "A dull start with fog over the hills and periods of mainly light rain.

"Turning drier from the north during the morning, perhaps with the odd brighter spell, the drier conditions spreading to all parts by late afternoon. Maximum temperature 18C.

"Any cloud in the south at first will soon disperse leaving a fine, dry night and long clear spells, perhaps the odd mist patch and rural grass frost by dawn. Minimum temperature 3C."

The forecast for Tuesday to Friday said: "A chilly start with a grass frost in places, but dry and sunny through the morning, though more cloud will develop later during the afternoon. Mainly light winds. Maximum temperature 18C.

"More cloud is likely over the Derbyshire hills on Wednesday, though staying largely dry. Elsewhere, mostly dry with warm sunny spells by day and isolated fog patches overnight."