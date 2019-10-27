High number of flood warnings in place - see where is affected in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire

Though it is a dryer day across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire there is still a high number of flood warnings and alerts in place.

An Environment Agency Midlands spokesman said: "Thankfully it’s a much drier day across the Midlands but a high number of flood alerts and warnings remain in place.

"Please check your flood risk and take steps to reduce the damage floods cause."

Luckily there is no more rain predicted by the Met Office this week.

Here is where the warnings and alerts are in place:

River Wye in Derbyshire - Areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads including Ashford and Bakewell areas.

Upper River Rother

River Doe Lea - River levels have now peaked, with no further significant rainfall forecast. Flooding of low lying roads and farmland remains possible. Areas most at risk are low lying land and roads.

River Amber in Derbyshire - Areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads along the River Amber around Ambergate.

Lower Derwent in Derbyshire - Areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads including Church Wilne, Draycot, and Wilne Lane between Draycot and Sawley.

River Erewash in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire - Areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads around Pinxton, including the Pinxton Wharf access road, Langley Mill, Ilkeston, Stapleford, and the recreation area at Sandiacre.

River Leen and Day Brook in Nottinghamshire - Areas most at risk are low-lying recreational areas and roads including High School playing fields on Valley Road and other low lying land and recreational areas.

River Maun in Nottinghamshire - Areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads around Mansfield, the Sherwood Forest Caravan Park at Clipstone, Edwinstowe, Ollerton, Whitewater Lane at Whitewater Bridge and West Drayton.

River Trent in Nottinghamshire - Areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads including communities near to the River Trent, the Queens Drive Park and Ride and Stoke Lane at Stoke Bardolph, the Caythorpe to Hoveringham, and cellars of low-lying properties at Cavendish Bridge.