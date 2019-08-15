Ilkeston residents tackle floods after being soaked by heavy rain

Motorist have had to tackle flooded roads and areas of Ilkeston have been left sodden after the town took a battering by heavy rain.

The Met Office put a weather warning in place for the county between 2pm and 10pm yesterday for heavy rain.

Drivers had to tackle flooded roads. Taken by Donna Hazzledine.

And, warned that the rain could cause flooding and travel disruptions.

One resident Donna Hazzledine, sent in pictures of the "soaked" town.

A busy evening for Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

She said: "The road outside Ilkeston Football Ground and surrounding area have took more than a soaking."

More heavy rain has been predicted for tomorrow.

Areas of Ilkeston have been left flooded. Taken by Donna Hazzledine.

