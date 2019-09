It will be a fine and largely sunny start for many. Cloud will then increase and it will turn breezy with scattered showers developing.

These are likely to be most frequent across the north of the region, where they will turn heavy at times. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Showers will die out this evening to leave a largely dry night with predominantly clear skies and light winds, although some isolated fog patches may form later in the night. Minimum temperature 6 °C.