Met Office issues yellow weather warning as Storm Miguel set to batter Derbyshire

If you had outdoor plans this weekend, you may want to cancel them, as a yellow weather warning has been issued for thunderstorms and floods.

The warning is in place for some parts of Derbyshire as Storm Miguel is set to batter the county as it travels up throughout UK from Spain.

The warning is in place for some parts of Derbyshire

The warning is in place from 2pm until 11pm today.

The Met Office warns that the storm may cause some travel disruption and interruption to power supplies.

What to expect

Some flooding of a few homes and businesses likely, leading to some damage to buildings or structures

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely

Five day weather forecast

According to the Met Office the rain could be here to stay.

Saturday - Light rain, highs of 14C, lows of 9C.

Sunday - Sunny intervals, highs of 17C, lows of 9C.

Monday - Light showers, highs of 17C, lows of 10C.

Tuesday - Light rain, highs of 14C, lows of 9C.

Wednesday - Cloudy, highs of 14C, lows 9C.