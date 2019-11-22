'Persistent' rain could lead to flooding in area this weekend, Met Office warns

Weather forecasters are warning of possible flooding because of heavy rain this weekend

The Met Office has issued yellow 'be aware' alert for rain in the East Midlands between 4am and 11.59pm on Saturday.

Take care out there.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Following a spell of rain later on Friday, more persistent rain will arrive from the south early on Saturday morning and last through most of the day.

"The rain will be heavy at times, especially on hills.

"15 to 25mm is likely to fall quite widely, with 40 to 50mm possible over high ground.

"The rain will slowly ease and then clear from the south on Saturday evening."

What to expect, according to the Met Office

- Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely

- Bus and train services will probably be affected with journey times taking longer

- Spray and flooding on roads will probably make journey times longer

- Some interruption to power supplies and other services is likely

