Storm Denis: Road closures in Derbyshire as bad weather persists

Twenty roads across the county are shut as Storm Denis continues.
Derbyshire Police has announced 20 roads across Derbyshire are closed due to flooding.
Derbyshire RPU shared images of the A617 Hornsbridge in Chesterfield as deep water caused the road to be shut.
Derbyshire Constabulary’s list of road closures:
A514 Calke Abbey
A516 between A38 and A50
A52 at Boorowash and Spondon
A38 between Toyota and Findern
A617 from Hornsbridge to M1
Collier Lane, Ockbrook
Station Road, Ilkeston
Quarry Hill Road, Ilkeston
Ladywood Road, West Hallam
Pilsley Road, Morton
Derby Road, Risley
High Street, Repton
A632 Walton Grange to Chesterfield
B5035 Carsington
A6 Ashwood Dale
A609 Ilkeston-Trowell
A38 Clovernook
Green Lane, Killamarsh
Ashby Road East to the junction of Gilly Lane, Bretby
A61 Pectron-Little Eaton
A force spokesperson said: “Please avoid these areas at this time.”