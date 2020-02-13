Storm Dennis: ‘Dangerous’ winds spark Met Office weather warnings for Derbyshire THIS WEEKEND

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind as Derbyshire braces itself for Storm Dennis this weekend.

The latest storm is expected to hit the UK this week following the destruction of storm Ciara. Storm Dennis will land on Friday with heavy rain and extreme winds.

Storm Dennis.

The Met Office have warned people to expect disruption to transport and power as the storm batters the area.

Storm Dennis is threatening to wreak havoc on the UK with winds reaching 70mph and a deluge of heavy rain with forecasted "significant disruption" for commuters.

The outlook for Saturday to Monday in the Derbyshire area is forecasting wet and windy weather on Saturday and Sunday with heavy and persistent rain likely across hills.

It will be staying windy Monday, but likely drier, with sunny spells and isolated heavy, blustery showers.

Wind gusts will widely exceed 50mph, with gusts of over 60mph possible over hills.