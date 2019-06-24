This is when thunderstorms could hit Derbyshire, according to the Met Office

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for Derbyshire.
The warning is in place from now until midnight.
The Met Office warning says there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds
The warning reads: "There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life
"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost."