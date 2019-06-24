This is when thunderstorms could hit Derbyshire, according to the Met Office

Thunderstorms are expected to hit Derbyshire later today.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for Derbyshire.

The warning is in place from now until midnight.

The Met Office warning says there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

The warning reads: "There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost."