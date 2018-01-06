Weekend weather forecast for East Midlands

It's set to be another cold and rainy weekend across East Midlands, according to the Met Office.

Today will be dry and mostly cloudy to start with, before outbreaks of rain spread southwards this morning. This afternoon becoming drier, with brisk northeasterly winds developing, and perhaps some brighter spells later. The best of any sunshine will be across northern areas. Maximum temperature 5 °C.

Tonight, there will be Isolated showers, these mainly along the coast and perhaps wintry. Most places will be dry with long clear periods, with a widespread frost developing as the wind eases. Minimum temperature -3 °C.

On Sunday it will be breezy and feel very cold, with the highest temperatures along the coast. Patchy cloud at first, perhaps isolated showers across Lincolnshire, then becoming dry and sunny everywhere. Maximum temperature 5 °C.