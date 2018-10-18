Westlife arena tour tickets including Sheffield and Nottingham go on sale next week

Westlife have announced their first tour in seven years - with tickets going on sale next week.

They will be celebrating their 20th anniversary in 2019 by performing at Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena on June 7 and Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on June 18.

Fans who pre-order a copy of the forthcoming new Westlife album from the official store before 12pm on Monday, October 22, will receive an exclusive pre-sale code for early access tickets to the 2019 UK and Ireland tour.

Pre-sale starts at 9am on Tuesday, October 23, with general on-sale tickets available from Thursday, October 25, at 9am.

To book tickets, go to https://www.LiveNation.co.uk

The shows will see the global pop kings perform new songs and all 14 of their UK number one hits including ‘Swear It Again’, ‘Flying Without Wings’, ‘You Raise Me Up’ and ‘Unbreakable’.

Shane, Nicky, Mark and Kian announced their return to music two weeks ago to a frenzy of media coverage and social media activity. The band have signed a new record deal with Virgin EMI, and will release new music soon.

These shows will be their first as a group since they played Croke Park in Dublin in 2012.

Westlife have sold more than 55 million records worldwide, and are the only band to have their first seven singles enter the UK chart at number one. They also have the most singles of any artist to debut at number one in the UK. Overall the band have had an incredible 14 number one singles, behind only Elvis Presley and The Beatles. They have had 33 number one albums worldwide.

As a live act Westlife have sold five million concert tickets worldwide. They still hold the record for the most shows played at The SSE Arena, Wembley - 28. They sold out Croke Park Stadium in a record breaking five minutes. They also hold the record for the most shows played at The SSE Arena, Belfast by any band - 50.