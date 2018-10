Morning all- here’s today’s weather forecast for Tuesday.

We’re in for a breezy day today (Tuesday, October 23)- although spells of hazy sunshine are expected throughout the morning.

Becoming cloudier in the afternoon as patchy cloud moves in from the west.

The maximum temperature today will be 15 °C.

Tonight, it will be breezy and occasionally but staying dry. Maximum temperature 7 °C.

