What to expect from the weather today

Monday's weather forecast predicts another dull day, however the rain is expected to ease by the afternoon.

The Met Office predicts that the morning will be dull and damp with showers expected in places.

The maximum temperature will be 12°C.

The weather forecast said: "A dull and damp morning is expected, with outbreaks of rain. perhaps heavy at times.

"However rain will slowly ease through the day, with just the odd spot of drizzle possible after dark. Maximum temperature 12°C.

"It will remain rather cloudy overnight, with the odd spot of drizzle possible, and perhaps one or two mist or fog patches.

"However most places staying dry. Minimum temperature 7 °C."

The rain is expected to continue into Tuesday however it will also clear during the day. Temperatures will rise to 18°C.

For the rest of the week, the forecast says: "Cloud and occasional rain slowly clearing southeast Wednesday, then turning brighter.

"Some mist and fog patches early Thursday and Friday, then dry with plenty of sunshine and patchy cloudy."