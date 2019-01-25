What will the weather be like in Derbyshire this weekend?

It's almost the weekend - but what's the weather got in store for us?

According to the Met Office, it will be cloudy and breezy for most tonight with with some hill fog persisting across the Peak District. A few clear spells will be possible in the east and it will be milder than recent nights. The minimum temperature will be 6C.

There will be patchy cloud and bright spells on Saturday before some light rain develops in the south during the afternoon. Gusty winds and a band of heavy rain will then spread east later. It will be mild with a maximum temperature of 10C.

It will be windy and colder on Sunday with outbreaks of rain, falling as snow across hills.