Firefighters extinguished wheelie bins that caught fire outside an Ilkeston home.

Crews from Ilkeston and Heanor arrived at a property on Lynmouth Lane at around 10am this morning (Sunday, March 31).

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: "The incident involved two wheelie bins outside the property, which were extinguished using a hose reel jet."

Nobody was hurt.

