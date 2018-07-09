When will it finally rain in Derbyshire?

Derbyshire faces more dry conditions, with forecasters predicting no rainfall until the middle of next week.

According to the Met Office, the week ahead looks warm and dry, with maximum temperatures in the 20s.

Gardeners will have to wait a while yet for any sign os rain

However there is light rain on the cards from the middle of next week, and thunderstorms and rain predicted at the end of next week - just in time for the start of the school holidays!

Unfortunately, while the temperature may not be quite as hot as in recent days, it will still feel humid and warm with only intermittent sun.

The upcoming storms could play havoc with the pollen count making hay fever symptoms more extreme, and asthma sufferers are warned to always carry their preventer inhaler as more pollen in the air can trigger symptoms.