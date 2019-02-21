Where to find Derbyshire's top dog-friendly pubs Fancy a quiet pint after a walk with your four-legged friend or perhaps a hair of the dog to cure last night's hangover? We've been rounding up the best dog-friendly pubs in Derbyshire. The Welbeck Inn, Soresby Street, Chesterfield, S40 1JN. Call. 01246 271643. Google Street View other Buy a Photo Malt Shovel Inn, Oakerthorpe Road, Bolehill, Wirksworth, DE4 4GU. Call 01629 822205. Google Street View other Buy a Photo Holly Bush Inn, Holly Bush Lane, Makeney, Belper, DE56 ORX. Call 01332 841729, website: www.hollybushmakeney.co.uk Google Street View other Buy a Photo The White Hart Inn, Derby Road, Stanley Village, Stanley, DE7 6EX. Call 0115 8372940. Google Street View other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3