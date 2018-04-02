WHITE EASTER: Derbyshire roads shut amid heavy snow

Heavy snow has led to the closure of four roads in Derbyshire this Easter Monday.

The closed routes are the A53 Axe Edge; the A54/A537 Cat and Fiddle; the A57 Snake Pass and the A6024 Holme Moss.

A Derbyshire County Council spokesman said at 7am: “The north west of the county has been hit hardest and gritting teams have been working through the night trying to keep routes clear in conditions that were worse than forecast.

“We're doing all we can in this area to keep vital routes clear as snow continues to fall thick and fast.

“And we'll keep monitoring the situation across the rest of the county throughout the day with lighter snow showers falling in places.”

A Met Office yellow ‘be aware’ warning of snow is in force until midnight.

A Met Office spokesman said: “There is a chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

“There is a small chance that some rural communities could become cut off.

“There is a chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.”