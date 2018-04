Just one road into Derbyshire remains closed following heavy snow this morning.

The A53 Axe Edge, the A54/A537 Cat and Fiddle and the A57 Snake Pass have all been cleared of snow by Derbyshire County Council's gritting teams and are now passable.

Crews have also cleared the Derbyshire stretch of the A6024 Holme Moss - but the section maintained by Kirklees Council remains shut and it is unlikely to re-open today.