Who are the most romantic men and women in Derbyshire?

With Valentine's Day now upon us it is time to find out who are the most romantic people in Derbyshire.

According to Funky Pigeon, in Chesterfield, 74 per cent of card senders are woman and just 26 per cent are men.

The Chesterfield women most likely to send a Valentine's card are:

- Laura

- Emma

- Claire

- Sarah

- Samantha

The Chesterfield men most likely to send Valentine's flowers are:

- Anthony

- Craig

- Blake

In Buxton, 74 per cent of Valentine's Day cards are sent by women, with just 26 per cent of card senders are men.

The Buxton women most likely to send a Valentine's card are:

- Lisa

- Samantha

- Sarah

- Caroline

- Donna

The Buxton men most likely to send Valentine's flowers are:

- Ryan

- Michael

- Manoj

In lkeston, women send 67 per cent of cards, with men 33 per cent.

The Ilkeston women most like to send a Valentine's card are:

- Emma

- Laura

- Sarah

- Lorraine

- Nicola

The Ilkeston men most likely to send Valentine's flowers are:

- James

- Nicholas

- Ben

In Ripley, women send 82 per cent of cards, compared to 18 per cent of men.

The Ripley women most likely to send Valentine's cards are:

- Samantha

- Katie

- Amy

- Victoria

- Lisa

The Ripley men most likely to send Valentine's flowers are:

- Alex

In Matlock, women send 74 per cent of Valentine's Day cards, men 26 per cent.

The Matlock women most likely to send Valentine's cards are:

- Emma

- Nicola

- Sarah

The Matlock men most likely to send Valentine's flowers are:

- Martin

- Steven

In Belper, women send 68 per cent of Valentine's Day cards, men 32 per cent.

The Belper women most likely to send Valentine's cards are:

- Rebecca

- Sarah

- Katherine

- Emma

- Alison

The Belper men most likely to send Valentine's flowers are:

- Clive

- Aaron

- Luke

- Adam

- Glynn