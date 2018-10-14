Why police stopped traffic in Kirk Hallam last night

Police investigating a fatal crash in Kirk Hallam carried out a reconstruction last night as officers try to piece together exactly what happened.

A fatal collision happened on the A6096 Dale Road near to the Bartlewood Lodge in Kirk Hallam on October 4.

As part of the investigation, police carried out a number of tests on Saturday night as they try to find out exactly what happened.

Officers used a similar vehicle that was involved in the crash and stopped traffic in both directions for a short time at about 7.30pm while this took place.

"We would like to thank members of the public for their patience and understanding," a Derbyshire police spokesperson said.

Call 101 quoting reference number 18000477005 with any information.