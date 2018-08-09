WIN! Family ticket to see Moana and Co in Disney On Ice presents Dream Big

Audiences will set sail with wayfinder Moana as she makes her Nottingham debut in Disney On Ice presents Dream Big — and you could be there for free thanks to our free and easy-to-enter competition.

This all-new production, produced by Feld Entertainment, assembles a collection of inspiring stories connected by a cast of characters with a desire to explore the depths, heights and horizons of their dreams.

Alongside Moana and demigod Maui are eight tales of courage and heart, including Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and Tangled.

The production will visit Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena from November 21-25.

And we have joined forces with the organisers to offer three sets of family tickets.

To be in with a chance of winning, all you have to do is answer the question later in this article and follow the instructions.

Courage leads the way for Disney’s most daring heroines, in this new ice skating spectacular.

Travel to the kingdom of Arendelle with Anna, Elsa and Olaf in a dramatic retelling of the sisterly love that saved a kingdom.

Jump into amazing adventures with Aladdin as he seizes his chance to outwit his adversaries in the marketplace of Agrabah.

Discover uncharted worlds with Rapunzel and Jasmine.

Battle the villain Maleficent in the form of a fire-breathing dragon alongside Prince Phillip, igniting the ice in a blazing spectacle.

Dive under the sea with headstrong Ariel as she yearns to explore life above the waves and is willing to risk it all for curiosity and the thrill of adventure.

And find the inner strength that comes from kindness and determination with Belle, Aurora and Cinderella.

Plus, arrive early to celebrate 90 years of Walt Disney’s true original, Mickey Mouse.

High-flying jumps, breathtaking skating and lovable Disney friends make Disney On Ice presents Dream Big an experience your family will never forget!

Dream Big captures all the magic and adventure of Disney’s immortal tales through cutting edge figure-skating, eye-catching costumes and stunning set designs.

Through innovative lighting and thrilling special effects, audiences are transported to a world of imagination, where heroes of every kind seek to fulfill their dreams.

So, to be in with a chance of winning a family ticket, answer this question:

Which demigod will star alongside Moana in Disney On Ice presents Dream Big?

Send your answer, along with your name, address and phone number to andrew.wakefield@jpress.co.uk – mark the email Disney On Ice Competition.

The closing date for entries is noon on Friday, August 24.

The first correct entries drawn after the closing date will win the prizes, which are supplied by the show organiser. You MUST state in your entry you are happy for your details to be passed on if you’re a winner. Normal Johnston Press competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

Terms and conditions can be found on our website.

Tickets for the show are available from www.disneyonice.co.uk – you can also visit the Motorpoint Arena website for tickets and details at www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/Online/